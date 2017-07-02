University of Leicester
A winning city at the heart of the UK
Find a courseView all courses
Be somebody at the University of Leicester
At the University of Leicester we love ‘somebodies’. Somebodies take the world on and make things happen. We love nurturing new somebodies, who will explore, unearth, invent, imagine, innovate and help change the world.Find out more about our amazing somebodies
Student Life at Leicester
Residential Life Our Residence Life team is here to support and help you settle in
Living in University accommodation is about more than the four walls you sleep in, it’s about an all-round experience.Find out more
More from around the University
New research to help improve accuracy of criminal investigations
Our researchers are working with police forces in the UK to improve the accuracy of police dogs in identifying human remains in criminal investigations.Read more
Explore our great city
Welcome to Leicester
Set in the heart of England, Leicester is a city rich in heritage and history, festivals and sport.Find out more about Leicester
Great British Summer Afternoon Tea
What better way to mark mid-summer than with a quintessentially British afternoon tea at The City Rooms?More information